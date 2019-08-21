Person hit, killed by train near downtown Las Vegas

The death was reported just after 7:45 a.m. near West Owens Avenue and Stocker Street.

(Google Street View)

A person was struck and killed by a train near downtown Las Vegas early Wednesday.

The death was reported just after 7:45 a.m. along railroad tracks near West Owens Avenue and Stocker Street, just east of Interstate 15 and near the border between Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, according to Metropolitan Police Department officer Laura Meltzer.

No other details were immediately available.

As of 8:30 a.m., she said, law enforcement officials were still working to determine which agency — Las Vegas, North Las Vegas or Union Pacific police — would take the lead on the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.