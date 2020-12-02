Plaza to redevelop Greyhound bus station space in downtown Las Vegas

The Greyhound station at the Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas is set to be replaced after being located there for nearly 50 years.

A mural by contemporary street artist D*face is shown in progress on the side of the Plaza hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas. (Miranda Alam / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Plaza Hotel is set to redevelop the space where the Greyhound bus station has been located for nearly 50 years. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel announced plans Wednesday to redevelop the 48,500-square-foot space that sits on Main Street near the Fremont Street Experience to possibly include new dining, entertainment or retail options.

Jossel said the Plaza will partner with the city of Las Vegas to build a pedestrian friendly pathway leading to a new bridge connecting the hotel-casino on Main Street to Symphony Park.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jonathan and our friends at the Plaza Hotel to link together two vibrant areas of our downtown,” said Mayor Carolyn Goodman in a statement. “This connection will further enhance the vibrancy of downtown, including the Plaza and Symphony Park, by making the area more walkable. It’s exciting and gratifying to see downtown’s revitalization continue thanks to public-private partnerships like those with the Plaza.”

The Greyhound bus terminal will be vacated by the middle of next year as discussions with developers on possible projects for the space have already begun.

“We are very excited to usher in this new era on Main Street,” Jossel said in a statement. “Main Street is where downtown started, and today, it remains the heart of downtown, connecting a thriving Arts District, a state-of-the-art city hall, popular destinations like the Plaza, Fremont Street Experience, our newest neighbor Circa, and much more.

”The Plaza is proud to have held the 1 Main Street address for nearly 50 years. With Greyhound relocating, we look forward to transforming the bus station into a new, dynamic downtown destination that will improve the ambiance and sense of community on Main Street.”

Greyhound representatives weren’t immediately available to comment on their relocation plans.

The pedestrian pathway will lead downtown visitors over the Union Pacific railroad tracks to the new residential and commercial development in Symphony Park. The pathway will feature desert landscaping, lighting, and a decorative safety wall to enhance the walking experience.

The planned projects fit into plans by the Tamares Group, the owner of the Plaza, and the city of Las Vegas to revitalize the downtown area.

Tamares sold the Las Vegas Club in 2015, making way for the recently opened Circa resort, improvement projects and expansions at the Plaza, including the addition of over 100 guest rooms and suites and the Core Arena, an outdoor equestrian and multipurpose facility on Main Street.

