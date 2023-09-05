Rain check: First Friday reschedules after rain canceled event

First Friday has been rescheduled to Friday, Sept. 8, after a weather-related cancellation last week.

Hundreds of people came together in support of local artists at the First Friday art and food walk on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Veronica Howard organizes clothing at her afrocentric fashion booth at the First Friday art and food walk on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Josh Gamboa, left, lets Sophie Papadopoulos pet Salmon, his Columbian red tail boa, at the First Friday art and food walk on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ken, left, and Valerie Hicks pose for a selfie with Linda Lopez at the First Friday arts and food event on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hannah Barnett, left, and Tara Okui shop at Vanessa Otto’s Desert Moon jewelry booth at the First Friday art and food walk on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After September’s First Friday took a rain check last week due to severe weather, the monthly community festival will return Friday, Sept. 8, for a “do over.”

The event will be at its normal local location at 1025 S. 1st St. from 5 to 11 p.m., and include over 60 artists and craftspeople, more than 20 food trucks, live painting and more, the First Friday Foundation said in a news release.

“​​Everything (except the weather) will remain the same!” First Friday said in a post on X.

After Sept. 1st was canceled due to weather, First Friday is BACK next week for a do-over event on Sept. 8th! ☀️ Everything (except the weather) will remain the same! pic.twitter.com/Cejox5C4hr — First Friday LV (@FirstFridayLV) September 2, 2023

For more information, go to ffflv.org.