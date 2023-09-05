Rain check: First Friday reschedules after rain canceled event
First Friday has been rescheduled to Friday, Sept. 8, after a weather-related cancellation last week.
After September’s First Friday took a rain check last week due to severe weather, the monthly community festival will return Friday, Sept. 8, for a “do over.”
The event will be at its normal local location at 1025 S. 1st St. from 5 to 11 p.m., and include over 60 artists and craftspeople, more than 20 food trucks, live painting and more, the First Friday Foundation said in a news release.
“Everything (except the weather) will remain the same!” First Friday said in a post on X.
For more information, go to ffflv.org.