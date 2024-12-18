School bus involved in 3-vehicle crash in downtown Las Vegas
Three people were injured after a three-vehicle crash that involved a Clark County School District bus Wednesday morning in downtown Las Vegas.
The crash occurred just after 8:50 a.m. on northbound Interstate 11, formerly U.S. Highway 95, at Eastern Avenue, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
A white Nissan and a burgundy Nissan also were involved in the crash.
The bus had one child on board, who was not injured and was picked up by another bus. One person from the white Nissan and two from the burgundy were taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
All three of the far-left northbound travel lanes of I-11 are closed at this time, and tow trucks are en route, the Highway Patrol said.
