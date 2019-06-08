Strolling into the weekend at First Friday in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The theme for this month’s First Friday celebration in downtown Las Vegas was “Beat Street,” and the party was all about sound and music.

Danielle Kovacs, top/middle, pushes sons Christoper, left, 1, and Johnny, 2, during First Friday's "Beat Street" event on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The streets in the Arts District are packed during First Friday's "Beat Street" event on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Byana Hinton, left, performs with Dylan Meistrich during First Friday's "Beat Street" event on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dori Judd performs with the School of Rock Las Vegas West during First Friday's "Beat Street" event on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jack Moran, left, and Logan Ray explore First Friday's "Beat Street" event on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Byana Hinton, left, performs with Dylan Meistrich during First Friday's "Beat Street" event on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The streets in the Arts District are packed during First Friday's "Beat Street" event on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Byana Hinton, left, performs with Dylan Meistrich during First Friday's "Beat Street" event on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The theme for this month’s First Friday celebration in downtown Las Vegas was “Beat Street,” and the party was all about sound and music.

The featured artists were three digital media program graduates from West Career and Technical Academy: aspiring portrait photographers Camryn Hanf and Blake Laudermilch and social commentary artist, photographer and designer Alexandra Gresser.

Local artist Caitlyn showcased how sound and art move together. Deblanc, School of Rock’s kids and adult programs, and Nassim provided live music.

For more information, go to firstfridaylasvegas.com.