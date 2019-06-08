Strolling into the weekend at First Friday in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The theme for this month’s First Friday celebration in downtown Las Vegas was “Beat Street,” and the party was all about sound and music.
The featured artists were three digital media program graduates from West Career and Technical Academy: aspiring portrait photographers Camryn Hanf and Blake Laudermilch and social commentary artist, photographer and designer Alexandra Gresser.
Local artist Caitlyn showcased how sound and art move together. Deblanc, School of Rock’s kids and adult programs, and Nassim provided live music.
For more information, go to firstfridaylasvegas.com.