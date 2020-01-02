Tree fire spreads to adjacent house in downtown Las Vegas

Firefighters arrived at 2884 La Canada St., near E Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, just before 9 a.m. after a high-level building fire was reported.

Emergency crews rushed to downtown Las Vegas Thursday morning after fire in a tree spread to a nearby house.

Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters arrived at 2884 La Canada St., near E Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, just before 9 a.m. after a high-level building fire was reported, stemming from a burning tree near the house, according to a statement from Clark County Fire Department.

The back side of the home already was showing smoke and flames when first responders arrived, the statement said.

The fire was knocked down in under 10 minutes and no one was injured, firefighters said.

There was no available estimate on the damage from the fire, which remained under investigation.

