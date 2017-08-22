‘Walking Dead’ attraction opens in downtown Las Vegas

A year-round attraction based on the “Fear the Walking Dead” TV show opened earlier this month at 425 Fremont St., the building that houses Hennessey’s Tavern and Walgreens.

Hungover tourists aren’t the only zombies on Fremont Street anymore.

Dubbed “Fear the Walking Dead: Survival,” the attraction features actors dressed like zombies

“Fear” the TV show is billed as a companion show to AMC Networks’ nearly 7-year-old “The Walking Dead” TV series.

Las Vegas Valley local Brian Escorcia said the actors did a great job and that he wished “Survival” lasted longer.

“It was entertaining and frightening all at once,” he said. “The setting was pretty lifelike, as if there was an actual zombie apocalypse.”

Neil Morris, a tourist from Bristol, England, braved the attraction without his wife, who elected to pass, he said.

Morris said his wife actually would have enjoyed the $30, 20-minute Fremont Street attraction because it wasn’t so scary to him.

His favorite part, he said, was a game where he shot at zombies while tossed around in a Jeep. But overall, he was disappointed.

“I was expecting a bit more of an interactive experience and did not get that,” he said. “None of this was very scary at all.”

