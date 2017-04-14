Driver arrested after truck crash closes I-15 near Charleston

A semitrailer crash blocks northbound Interstate 15 near the Charleston Boulevard exit on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

The driver of a semitrailer has been arrested for DUI after the truck he was driving crashed on northbound Interstate 15 Friday morning, closing lanes and snarling traffic.

About 6:30 a.m. the semitrailer, hauling ice cream, was northbound on I-15, approaching the eastbound Charleston Boulevard off ramp when it struck a traffic barrier head on, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

The man was injured and was treated by medical personnel at the scene. Buratczuk said the driver has been taken to Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of DUI.

The crash caused two gas tanks on the semitrailer to leak nearly 100 gallons of diesel across the northbound travel lanes, Buratczuk said.

Hazmat crews are at the scene and clean up likely will be a “lengthy process,” he said.

Traffic is being diverted to the Sahara Avenue off ramp. I-15 traffic is backed up to about Russell Road, near Mandalay Bay, as of 9 a.m.

The highway patrol is advising drivers to use other routes.

