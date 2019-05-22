Driver arrested on DUI charge in fatal western Las Vegas crash

Impairment is suspected in a fatal two-vehicle crash in western Las Vegas early Wednesday morning.

Impairment is suspected in a fatal two-vehicle crash in western Las Vegas early Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles collided just after 12:30 a.m. at Preakness Pass and Churchill Downs Drive, near South Fort Apache Road Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue, said Lt. William Matchko of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Please avoid the area of Preakness Pass and Churchill downs in Peccole Ranch as we investigate a fatal collision involving a suspected impaired driver. These senseless deaths are preventable. This needs to stop! — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) May 22, 2019

According to police, a Lincoln MKX was westbound on Preakness Pass at a high rate of speed when it struck the left side of a Ford Fusion making a left turn onto Preakness Pass from Churchill Downs Drive.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Ford was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Lincoln, Alexander Brewer, 19, also was transported to UMC and treated for minor injuries. He was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to police.

The residential intersection remained closed as of 5:30 a.m. as officers investigated. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family has been notified.

This crash marks the 46th traffic­-related fatality within the Metro Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.