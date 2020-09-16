Driver held on suspicion of DUI in 4-vehicle crash in far west valley

A Henderson woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired following a four-vehicle crash that critically injured a Las Vegas senior citizen, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Katie Nicole Moriarty, 31, was booked Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center on a single count of driving under the influence above the legal limit resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Moriarty was driving a 2019 BMW M5 northbound on South Fort Apache Road near West Lake North Drive at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday when a Toyota Highlander, driven by a 78-year-old Las Vegas man, attempted to make a left turn from South Fort Apache onto West Lake North Drive, Las Vegas police said in a news release. The front of the BMW struck the right front of the Toyota, causing both vehicles to rotate and travel to the northeast.

The BMW then struck the right front of a Volkswagen and the Highlander struck a Jeep.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to University Medical Center. He was in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Moriarty had a green light at the time of the crash but “failed field sobriety testing, and officers transported her to the Clark County Detention Center.”

A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. A courtroom status check for Moriarty was scheduled for Wednesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court.

