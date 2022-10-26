51°F
Driver killed after 2-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2022 - 6:51 am
 
Updated October 26, 2022 - 7:23 am
Police investigate a fatal crash Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at West Flamingo Road and South Deca ...
Police investigate a fatal crash Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)

A 57-year-old Las Vegas man was killed after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in central Las Vegas.

The crash between a 2107 Mazda MX5 operated by the victim and 2008 Toyota Avalon occurred just before 1:50 a.m. at West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Daniel Alvarado.

The Avalon was traveling west on Flamingo and approached the intersection at Decatur on a green traffic signal, according to a Metro release. The Mazda was coming from the west on Flamingo and entered the left turn lane on a red signal before the crash.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, the release said.

The death marks the 120th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The intersection was closed for the investigation for most of the morning and reopened around 6:45 a.m.

