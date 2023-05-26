77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Driver killed after striking pole

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2023 - 6:13 am
 
Updated May 26, 2023 - 7:38 am
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A driver was killed Friday morning after striking a pole on a northwest Las Vegas highway.

The man was driving a silver sedan down the offramp at U.S. Highway 95 and South Jones Boulevard when his vehicle veered off the road and into a pole at 3:45 a.m., according to a statement from Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman.

He died at the scene.

The ramp remained clused as of 7:30 a.m.

The man is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
2
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
3
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
4
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
5
Chef Todd English closing Vegas outpost of restaurant that made him famous
Chef Todd English closing Vegas outpost of restaurant that made him famous
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Summerlin Parkway crash leaves woman dead
Summerlin Parkway crash leaves woman dead
Running red light leads to fatal crash, police say
Running red light leads to fatal crash, police say
Man dies in rollover crash on I-15
Man dies in rollover crash on I-15
Man on scooter dies after crash
Man on scooter dies after crash
Motorcyclist dies in Blue Diamond Road crash
Motorcyclist dies in Blue Diamond Road crash
Motorcyclist, 17, dies after hitting palm tree
Motorcyclist, 17, dies after hitting palm tree