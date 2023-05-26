Driver killed after striking pole
A driver was killed Friday morning after striking a pole on a northwest Las Vegas highway.
The man was driving a silver sedan down the offramp at U.S. Highway 95 and South Jones Boulevard when his vehicle veered off the road and into a pole at 3:45 a.m., according to a statement from Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman.
He died at the scene.
The ramp remained clused as of 7:30 a.m.
The man is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.
