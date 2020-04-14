Driver killed in I-15 rollover crash in northeast Las Vegas

A man was killed after his vehicle rolled over the center median and across multiple lanes of I-15 in the northeast valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Trooper Travis Smaka said the Highway Patrol responded at I-15 just north of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway around 8:15 p.m. to investigate a single-vehicle crash. He said a blue Honda sedan was southbound when the driver lost control and rolled across the median.

The car rolled across all the northbound traffic lanes before coming to rest on the shoulder, Smaka said. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, Smaka said.

All northbound lanes are closed and will likely stay closed until at least midnight, Smaka said. Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.