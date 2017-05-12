Driver of sedan that collided with school bus last week identified

A memorial was set up for Maria Castillo near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Castillo, a 70-year-old woman, was killed after her car collided with a school bus last week. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @blakeapgar

The driver killed in the northeast valley crash that injured more than 30 students last week has been identified.

She was 70-year-old Maria Delourdes Castillo, the Clark County coroner’s office said. She was a Las Vegas resident.

On the morning of May 4, Castillo ran a red light and collided with a Bailey Middle School bus carrying 48 students, Las Vegas police said. A 10-year-old riding inside the Ford Taurus with Castillo survived but suffered critical injuries.

After the collision, the bus tipped, sending more than a dozen students, as well as the bus driver, to local hospitals.

