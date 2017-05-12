Driver of sedan that collided with school bus last week identified

The driver killed in the northeast valley crash that injured more than 30 students last week has been identified.
She was 70-year-old Maria Delourdes Castillo, the Clark County coroner’s office said. She was a Las Vegas resident.
On the morning of May 4, Castillo ran a red light and collided with a Bailey Middle School bus carrying 48 students, Las Vegas police said. A 10-year-old riding inside the Ford Taurus with Castillo survived but suffered critical injuries.
After the collision, the bus tipped, sending more than a dozen students, as well as the bus driver, to local hospitals.
