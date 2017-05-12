ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Driver of sedan that collided with school bus last week identified

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2017 - 5:48 pm
 

The driver killed in the northeast valley crash that injured more than 30 students last week has been identified.

She was 70-year-old Maria Delourdes Castillo, the Clark County coroner’s office said. She was a Las Vegas resident.

On the morning of May 4, Castillo ran a red light and collided with a Bailey Middle School bus carrying 48 students, Las Vegas police said. A 10-year-old riding inside the Ford Taurus with Castillo survived but suffered critical injuries.

After the collision, the bus tipped, sending more than a dozen students, as well as the bus driver, to local hospitals.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like