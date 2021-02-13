59°F
DUI suspected after crash injures 3 in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2021 - 9:28 am
 
Three people were hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after a suspected DUI crash Saturday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called about 6:53 a.m. to the scene of the three-vehicle crash at Tenaya Way and Flamingo Road, west of Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joey Herring said.

Police have detained one person suspected of impairment, Herring said.

Traffic will be delayed in the area until about 10 a.m. as officials investigation, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

