DUI suspected after crash injures 3 in west Las Vegas Valley

Three people were hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after a suspected DUI crash Saturday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called about 6:53 a.m. to the scene of the three-vehicle crash at Tenaya Way and Flamingo Road, west of Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joey Herring said.

Police have detained one person suspected of impairment, Herring said.

Traffic will be delayed in the area until about 10 a.m. as officials investigation, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

