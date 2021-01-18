Early morning fire badly damages home in east Las Vegas

Clark County firefighters were on the scene of the blaze in the 3700 block of Edison Avenue, near Desert Inn Road and South Pecos Road, just after 7 a.m.

An east Las Vegas home was badly damaged by fire early Monday.

Clark County firefighters were on the scene of the blaze in the 3700 block of Edison Avenue, near Desert Inn Road and South Pecos Road, just after 7 a.m. Firefighters and Las Vegas police closed off Edison Road near the scene as they extinguished the blaze.

Firefighters were observed going into a home at 3516 Edison, but it appeared property in the backyard of the home was still ablaze, causing smoke to waft through the neighborhood.

Information as to the cause of the fire, or if there were any injuries, were not immediately released.

One neighbor who would not give her name said there were several tents in the backyard where the fire occurred that were being used by homeless people.

