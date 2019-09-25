Events mark second anniversary of Las Vegas shooting

Here is a list of memorial and healing events planned for the second anniversary of the mass shooting that occurred on Oct. 1, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip.

A wall honoring the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, March 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Esther Reincker, left, and Mauricia Baca light candles for the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 shooting at 10:05 p.m., the exact time the shooting began last year, during a ceremony organized by the city of Las Vegas in conjunction with Get Outdoors Nevada, Oct. 1, 2018, at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tuesday marks two years since 58 people were killed and hundreds of others were wounded in a mass shooting on the Strip.

Community members will have many opportunities to pay tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre, which occurred on Oct. 1, 2017.

Here are some of the memorial and healing events planned:

• On Friday, Southern Nevada first responders are invited to a nondenominational blessing on the Feast of Saint Michael, the patron saint of all those who defend the community, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Rose Dominican Hospital’s San Martin campus, 8280 W. Warm Springs Road.

• On Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Country Strong Foundation is hosting the 2nd Annual Route 91 Memorial Ride. The ride will start at Las Vegas Harley Davidson at 5191 Las Vegas Blvd. South and end at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden. The ride entrance charge will include a 2019 Route 91 Memorial Ride patch and pin for the first 200 to sign up. Registration begins at 7 a.m. All profits will go to the Country Strong Foundation to provide post-traumatic support and education for survivors of mass violence.

• From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center at 1524 Pinto Lane will be holding a “Meet the Quilters” event. Survivors may enter a raffle to receive a quilt and attend the tea-party-themed gathering to hear quilters explain their designs, meet survivors and gather together.

• On Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the downtown Llama Lot, the Vegas Strong 5K will be held. As hundreds run and walk in memory of the survivors, victims and first responders, 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to victim funds and other Las Vegas community identified needs. For more information, visit http://jusrun.com/races/vegasstrong.

• A sunrise ceremony at 7 a.m. on Tuesday will be held at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, in downtown Las Vegas. The remembrance will include 58 seconds of silence, a multi-agency honor guard and music from The Academy singers from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. Speakers will include Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Joe Robbins, the father of Quinton Robbins, who was killed in the shooting. You can watch the ceremony live on Clark County Television and at Facebook.com/ClarkCountyNV and YouTube.com/ClarkCountyNV.

• After the sunrise ceremony, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the Vegas Strong Center will host a wellness event in the adjoining Government Center rotunda.

• On Tuesday, the American Red Cross will have multiple blood drives: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Life Time Athletic, 10721 W. Charleston Blvd; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Valley Hospital Medical Center, 620 Shadow Lane; from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southern Wine and Spirits, 8400 S. Jones Blvd.; and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110.

• At 9 a.m. on Tuesday there will be a 1 October Memorial Blood Drive in the Delta Point building at University Medical Center, 901 Rancho Lane, Suite 180.

• From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Las Vegas police will host seven separate community events around the valley for National Night Out, including at Downtown Summerlin and Town Square. The events will feature family-friendly activities and allow the public to meet officers who work nearby and learn more about the various community resources. The downtown Las Vegas event near Fremont and South Eighth streets also will include pet adoptions and special guest Bark-Andre Furry.

• At 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd., there will be an “open mic” where Clark County Poet Laureate Heather Lang-Cassera will read poems related to the shooting and invite the public to share any poems.

• From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Make the Road Nevada and Silver State Health Services will hold a vigil for the victims at 4250 E. Bonanza Road, Suite 14.

• At 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday, the time the shooting started, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will read the names of the 58 victims at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd.

• On Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign is hosting a Vegas Strong Blood Drive at 3520 Boulder Highway.

• On Friday, Oct. 4, from 7:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Vegas Strong Downtown Country Throwdown will be hosted by Place on 7th at 114 N. Seventh St. Purchase a Vegas Stronger cocktail or a Love Em Couture Custom T-Shirt, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

• On Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a Vegas Stronger event with raffles, live entertainment, food and more to benefit first responders at Controlled-Kaos Family Entertainment, 4482 North Rancho Drive.