Expect a stormy Saturday for Nevada caucuses in Las Vegas

Some lightning strikes are possible Saturday when rain is expected during the Nevada caucuses and NASCAR events in the Las Vegas Valley.

Saturday's forecast for the Las Vegas Valley has a 90% chance of rain. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Throw some possible lightning strikes to go with rain and snow. That’s the weather mix Southern Nevadans should be prepared for Saturday when they go to a Nevada caucus, NASCAR race or other events.

There is a 90 percent chance of rain across the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast with a winter storm advisory in place for the Spring Mountains.

“We could see some early showers around sunrise Saturday with a wide swath coming in later in the morning and early afternoon,” weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet said. “And we can’t rule out a few possible lightning strikes.”

Snowfall in the mountains could reach 12 inches above 8,500 feet, 8 inches from 7,000 feet to 8,500 feet and some accumulation at 6,500 feet.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 69 degrees with winds about 6 mph.

Saturday should have a high of 58 and low of 45.

The storm moving in from Southern California has slowed down a bit, meaning the precipitation will linger until Sunday morning, Guillet said.

“Most of the rain should be gone by late Saturday, but there’s still a 20 percent chance of rain later Saturday night to about 4 a.m. Sunday,” she said.

Wet at caucus times

Caucus events will open their doors at 10 a.m. Saturday, so attendees should be prepared for inclement conditions.

About 75,000 Nevadans cast their votes during the four-day early voting period that ended Tuesday.

With the presidential candidates in Nevada all week, several rallies and events are scheduled for Friday.

NASCAR Saturday events

The qualifying runs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway might have to be altered by NASCAR officials. The major race on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m.

Only one NASCAR race has been postponed or called off since LVMS opened in 1996. In 2000, Cup Series race day dawned cold before it began to rain. Jeff Burton was declared the winner after 148 of 267 scheduled laps.

If rain washes out the Boyd Gaming 300 on Saturday, it possibly could be held Sunday after the Pennzoil 400. NASCAR officials make all scheduling decisions.

Sunday’s weather will be nearly perfect for the Pennzoil 400 race with a high near 68, light winds and sunny skies.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.