Fatal 2-vehicle crash occurs near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
The crash occurred around 4 p.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Checkered Flag Lane.
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car occurred in northeast Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 4 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Checkered Flag Lane, near Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.