Fatal 2-vehicle crash occurs near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2022 - 6:31 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol cruiser. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car occurred in northeast Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Checkered Flag Lane, near Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

