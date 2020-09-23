82°F
Fatal crash near Las Vegas airport closes part of Russell Road

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 9:58 pm
 

Part of Russell Road near McCarran International Airport were closed Tuesday night after a fatal crash.

Officers were called at 7:53 p.m. to Russell at Maryland Parkway where a two-vehicle crash left one dead, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The other driver remained at the scene, and fatal detectives were investigating.

Russell was closed between Spencer Street and Paradise Road.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

