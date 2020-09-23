Fatal crash near Las Vegas airport closes part of Russell Road

Several blocks of Russell Road near McCarran International Airport were closed Tuesday night after a fatal crash.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Part of Russell Road near McCarran International Airport were closed Tuesday night after a fatal crash.

Officers were called at 7:53 p.m. to Russell at Maryland Parkway where a two-vehicle crash left one dead, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The other driver remained at the scene, and fatal detectives were investigating.

Russell was closed between Spencer Street and Paradise Road.

