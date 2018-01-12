Fatal crash shuts down US 95 north of Las Vegas

The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 are closed north of Las Vegas while Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Google)

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m., according to the Highway Patrol. The Regional Transportation Commission reported U.S. 95 is closed at Paiute Drive, north of Kyle Canyon Road.

The Nevada Department of Transportation had scheduled to reduce a 3-mile stretch of U.S. 95 to a single lane in both directions starting Thursday so crews could build freeway bridges between Skye Canyon Park and Paiute drives.

It’s unknown if the crash is related to the lane reduction.

Further details were not immediately available.

