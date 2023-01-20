49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

FBI asks for information on man missing since November

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2023 - 10:16 am
 
John Wiens (FBI Las Vegas via Twitter)
John Wiens (FBI Las Vegas via Twitter)

The FBI’s Las Vegas office is seeking information about a man missing since November who might be in immediate need of assistance.

Johnnie “John” Wiens, 77, was last seen Nov. 4 by family when he traveled from Las Vegas to San Diego, according to the agency’s Twitter account. He was last seen in San Diego going into Tijuana, Mexico.

Wiens, a retired engineer, is 6-foot-1, 183 pounds, with brown-gray hair and hazel eyes. He has a surgical scar on his back and a lump on the right side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a brown, button-up long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants and brown shoes.

Anyone with any information in Wiens’ location is urged to contact the local FBI office.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
2
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
3
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
4
Snakes, death and bankruptcy: Robin Lehner’s ‘Tiger King’-like ordeal
Snakes, death and bankruptcy: Robin Lehner’s ‘Tiger King’-like ordeal
5
7 new and upcoming restaurants in Las Vegas for January
7 new and upcoming restaurants in Las Vegas for January
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Police seek missing 12-year-old girl from northeast Las Vegas
Police seek missing 12-year-old girl from northeast Las Vegas
Snow forecast forces closure at Lee Canyon
Snow forecast forces closure at Lee Canyon
Visitors hit the slopes for holiday fun at Lee Canyon — PHOTOS
Visitors hit the slopes for holiday fun at Lee Canyon — PHOTOS
Christmas weekend traffic packs I-15 at California-Nevada border
Christmas weekend traffic packs I-15 at California-Nevada border
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$500 spin turns into $200K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
$500 spin turns into $200K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino