FBI asks for information on man missing since November

John Wiens (FBI Las Vegas via Twitter)

The FBI’s Las Vegas office is seeking information about a man missing since November who might be in immediate need of assistance.

Johnnie “John” Wiens, 77, was last seen Nov. 4 by family when he traveled from Las Vegas to San Diego, according to the agency’s Twitter account. He was last seen in San Diego going into Tijuana, Mexico.

#Missing Have you seen Johnnie "John" Wiens? He has been missing from Las Vegas, NV, since November 4, 2022. Anyone with information is asked to call the #FBI, @LVMPD Missing Persons Detail or submit a tip online: https://t.co/BK88w4G5VT pic.twitter.com/sdq18DJQfp — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) January 20, 2023

Wiens, a retired engineer, is 6-foot-1, 183 pounds, with brown-gray hair and hazel eyes. He has a surgical scar on his back and a lump on the right side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a brown, button-up long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants and brown shoes.

Anyone with any information in Wiens’ location is urged to contact the local FBI office.

