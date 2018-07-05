Fire damages apartment building in central Las Vegas

No one was injured Wednesday night after the roof of a central Las Vegas apartment complex caught fire.

A fire started on the roof of an apartment building at the Shelter Island Apartments, 3770 Swenson St., Wednesday night, July 4, 2018. (Clark County Fire Department)

The fire was reported about 10:10 p.m. at the Shelter Island Apartments, 3770 Swenson St., near Twain Avenue, according to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

Fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the roof of a 3-story apartment building and determined the fire was extending to the rest of the building, Buchanan said. Firefighters attacked the blaze from above and on the ground and got it under control about 10:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and it was unclear if anyone was displaced, he said.

