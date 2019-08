Fire in vacant Las Vegas house causes $750K in damage

A vacant central Las Vegas residence that burned nearly a year ago caught fire again early Wednesday.

Las Vegas firefighters at the scene of a house fire at 3011 Alta Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A vacant central Las Vegas home that burned nearly a year ago caught fire again early Wednesday.

The fire at 3011 Alta Drive, near Rancho Drive, was reported about 2:30 a.m. It took Las Vegas Fire Department crews an hour to get it under control.

No injuries were reported, but damage was estimated at $750,000.

The cause is under investigation.

The house was damaged from a previous fire in September.