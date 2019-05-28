Five-car crash sends 1 to hospital in western Las Vegas

About 11:15 a.m., police responded to the area of South Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive for reports of a five-car crash, Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

One person was hospitalized following a five-car crash in the west valley Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The cause of the crash was medical related, he said.

One person was taken to University Medical Center. The extent of the person’s injuries were not available.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.