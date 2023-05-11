81°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

‘For our kids’: Mothers celebrate Día de la Madre in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2023 - 6:41 pm
 
Karlyn Roman, 5, plays with a toy in the newly donated children’s area at the Consulate ...
Karlyn Roman, 5, plays with a toy in the newly donated children’s area at the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Officials from left, Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, Julián Escutia, Las Vegas consul for Mexico ...
Officials from left, Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, Julián Escutia, Las Vegas consul for Mexico, Rob Podlogar, CEO of Candelen, and Maydelli Mendoza, specialist with Candelen, cut the ribbon with local children and their families in the newly donated children’s area at the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Karlyn Roman, 5, plays with a toy in the newly donated children’s area at the Consulate ...
Karlyn Roman, 5, plays with a toy in the newly donated children’s area at the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Julián Escutia, Las Vegas consul for Mexico, addresses the crowd at an event to celebrate ...
Julián Escutia, Las Vegas consul for Mexico, addresses the crowd at an event to celebrate Mexican Mother’s Day at the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The newly donated children’s area at the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Ma ...
The newly donated children’s area at the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Julián Escutia, Las Vegas consul for Mexico, addresses the crowd at an event to celebrate ...
Julián Escutia, Las Vegas consul for Mexico, addresses the crowd at an event to celebrate Mexican Mother’s Day at the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The crowd applauds at an event to celebrate Mexican Mother’s Day at the Consulate of Mex ...
The crowd applauds at an event to celebrate Mexican Mother’s Day at the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Sarah Guitierrez plays with her daughter Leah Magallanes, 1, in the newly donated children&#x20 ...
Sarah Guitierrez plays with her daughter Leah Magallanes, 1, in the newly donated children’s area at an event to celebrate Mexican Mother’s Day at the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Leah Magallanes, 1, bites on a toy in the newly donated children’s area at an event to c ...
Leah Magallanes, 1, bites on a toy in the newly donated children’s area at an event to celebrate Mexican Mother’s Day at the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Families and their children in the newly donated children’s area at the Consulate of Mex ...
Families and their children in the newly donated children’s area at the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas was bustling Wednesday as mothers and families from the Hispanic community gathered for Día de la Madre, a holiday that originated in Mexico to celebrate mothers.

Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz spoke at the consulate to celebrate the holiday, in addition to cutting a ribbon for the new children’s corner inside the consulate’s lobby.

Candelen, a Nevada nonprofit that aims to help young children, donated the new play area.

A former first-grade teacher, Diaz said she was happy to see more kid-focused spaces to socialize.

“This space is for our kids that need to unwind, socialize with other kids outside their friend group, wake up their imagination and their curiosity,” Diaz said in Spanish.

More than 100 people visit the consulate each day and often bring their young children, doing their best to keep them entertained in a chair while they wait, typically with a smart device, according to Julián Escutia Rodríguez, the Consul of Mexico in Las Vegas.

“Parents will no longer have to tell their kids to just sit down…now they can tell them to go play over there,” Escutia Rodríguez said in Spanish. “This corner is very useful for parents and children to feel comfortable.”

To Escutia Rodríguez, the new children’s corner furthers the relationship between the consulate and the Hispanic community in the valley.

“Keeping the kids off the screen would be good for them,” said Mariana Miranda, a mother who held her daughter’s hand in one hand and a red flower in the other. “If there are other kids around, they can socialize with one another.”

‘One very important pillar’

Día de la Madre is celebrated in some Spanish-speaking countries on May 10.

Miranda believes that it’s important to continue celebrating the holiday, as mothers need more recognition for what they do. It’s important for moms to feel gratified, she said.

Throughout the consulate Wednesday, mothers held red flowers as they waited for services like assistance with immigration, human rights and family matters.

On the second floor, workshops focused on providing mothers with resources like medical consultations, domestic violence support and mammograms. Nearly every seat was occupied.

At the end of the workshops, a mariachi group played for participants.

“As mothers, we are one very important pillar in our homes,” Diaz said in Spanish to the crowd.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
2
Las Vegas Grand Prix to be F1’s first walking race for spectators
Las Vegas Grand Prix to be F1’s first walking race for spectators
3
Knights player accepts ESPN anchor’s apology for insensitive comments
Knights player accepts ESPN anchor’s apology for insensitive comments
4
Teen arrested in Las Vegas middle school shooting
Teen arrested in Las Vegas middle school shooting
5
$1.3B luxury high-rise project coming to Henderson
$1.3B luxury high-rise project coming to Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Art celebrates Cinco de Mayo — and serves as a protest
Art celebrates Cinco de Mayo — and serves as a protest
UNLV Immigration Clinic may close without funding from Legislature bill
UNLV Immigration Clinic may close without funding from Legislature bill
“I’m hoping this can go viral’: Mobile library opens in central Las Vegas
“I’m hoping this can go viral’: Mobile library opens in central Las Vegas
‘Get home safe’: Las Vegas teen remembered for being a shining light
‘Get home safe’: Las Vegas teen remembered for being a shining light
Holding their own: Women special agents valuable to FBI’s mission
Holding their own: Women special agents valuable to FBI’s mission
‘Like Disneyland for us’: Visitors flock to Clark County Fair and Rodeo
‘Like Disneyland for us’: Visitors flock to Clark County Fair and Rodeo