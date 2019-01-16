Furniture store donating mattresses to Clark County firehouses

Walker Furniture plans to donate new mattresses to all 30 Clark County firehouses in the Las Vegas Valley, starting Wednesday with a station in the west valley.

Clark County firefighters head out to a call from Fire Station 21 at 5015 W. Oquendo Road in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Clark County Fire Station at 5015 W Oquendo Rd, on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A furniture store plans to donate new mattresses to all 30 Clark County firehouses in the Las Vegas Valley, starting Wednesday with a station in the west valley.

Walker Furniture will deliver 10 new mattresses and foundation sets to Firehouse Station 22, 6745 W. Flamingo Road, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday as part of its “Project Firehouse: Rested and Ready” campaign, according to a press release from the company.

The company, whose main store is in downtown Las Vegas, plans to donate new mattresses to all 30 Clark County firehouses in the valley, according to the press release.

Walker Furniture co-owner Linda Alterwitz-Mizrahi said the store partnered with the Clark County Fire Department to help firefighters fight sleep deprivation. “It’s been years” since local fire stations have received new mattresses because of cutbacks during the recession, the release said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.