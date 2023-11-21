Gas prices dropping locally and nationally ahead of busy travel season

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline dropped about 6 cents over the last week as lower demand and cheaper oil prices have driven travel costs to their lowest levels since 2021.

Zachary Kinney of Las Vegas pumps gas at an Arco station on West Sahara Ave. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The decline in gas prices comes as the Transportation Security Administration is anticipating the busiest Thanksgiving travel season ever.

“The fall in gas prices, largely seasonal due to weakening gasoline demand, could extend for another week or two,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday, adding that we could see even lower prices by Christmas.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Las Vegas (NV only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of November 20.

Las Vegas by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.24

—- Nevada average: $4.28

– Week change: -$0.14 (-3.2%)

– Year change: -$0.62 (-12.7%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.61 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.75

– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)

– Year change: -$0.75 (-13.6%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.03 (6/18/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.27

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.23

#3. Ventura, CA: $5.18

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Henderson, KY: $2.63

#2. Monroe, LA: $2.64

#3. Victoria, TX: $2.64

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 371 metros.