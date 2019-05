Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada donated 3,600 boxes of cookies to Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Wednesday.

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, from left, Kendall Tiffany, 11, Juliette Hoffman, 9, Lily-Renee, 13, and Chloe, 17, load donated boxes of Girl Scout cookies with Deputy Chief Andrew Walsh, right, and Public Information Officer Aden Ocampo Gomez at Las Vegas police at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, Lily-Renee, 13, center, and Chloe, 17, load donated boxes of Girl Scout cookies for Las Vegas police at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 29, 2019, as Frances Gutierrez, director of product programs looks on. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, from left, Juliette Hoffman, 9, Chloe, 17, and Lily-Renee, 13, load donated boxes of Girl Scout cookies for Las Vegas police at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, as Frances Gutierrez, director of product programs, helps. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, from left, Kendall Tiffany, 11, Juliette Hoffman, 9, Lily-Renee, 13, and Chloe, 17, load donated boxes of Girl Scout cookies with Deputy Chief Andrew Walsh at Las Vegas police at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, from left, Kendall Tiffany, 11, Juliette Hoffman, 9, Lily-Renee, 13, and Chloe, 17, load donated boxes of Girl Scout cookies with Deputy Chief Andrew Walsh at Las Vegas police at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, from left, Kendall Tiffany, 11, Juliette Hoffman, 9, Lily-Renee, 13, and Chloe, 17, load donated boxes of Girl Scout cookies with Public Information Officer Aden Ocampo Gomez at Las Vegas police at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, from left, Kendall Tiffany, 11, Juliette Hoffman, 9, Lily-Renee, 13, and Chloe, 17, load donated boxes of Girl Scout cookies with public information officers Alejandra Zambrano and Aden Ocampo Gomez at Las Vegas police at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, from left, Kendall Tiffany, 11, Juliette Hoffman, 9, Lily-Renee, 13, and Chloe, 17, load donated boxes of Girl Scout cookies with Deputy Chief Andrew Walsh at Las Vegas police at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Girl Scouts donated 3,600 boxes to each of the 11 LVMPD command centers, LVMPD substation, and HQ to thank officers for their service.