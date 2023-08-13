Hacking conference evacuated after reports of a ‘suspicious package’
A ‘suspicious package’ was reported at Caesars Forum Saturday night during the hacking conference Def Con.
A ‘suspicious package’ was reported at the hacking conference Def Con at Caesars Forum Saturday night, according to a post from conference.
The conference was evacuated around 10 p.m., and the remaining conference activities scheduled were cancelled for the evening.
On Sunday morning, Def Con posted an update on X following the evacuation, and said “Local police and fire departments conducted a thorough investigation and ultimately determined that the package was safe.”
Additional sweeps of the venue were also conducted before organizers were able to re-enter and prepare for the conference Sunday morning, Def Con said.
“We are working quickly to keep the original schedule on track,” the conference said.
