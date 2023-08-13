92°F
Local Las Vegas

Hacking conference evacuated after reports of a ‘suspicious package’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2023 - 10:25 am
 
A man takes part in a hacking contest during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas on July ...
A man takes part in a hacking contest during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas on July 29, 2017. (REUTERS/Steve Marcus)

A ‘suspicious package’ was reported at the hacking conference Def Con at Caesars Forum Saturday night, according to a post from conference.

The conference was evacuated around 10 p.m., and the remaining conference activities scheduled were cancelled for the evening.

On Sunday morning, Def Con posted an update on X following the evacuation, and said “Local police and fire departments conducted a thorough investigation and ultimately determined that the package was safe.”

Additional sweeps of the venue were also conducted before organizers were able to re-enter and prepare for the conference Sunday morning, Def Con said.

“We are working quickly to keep the original schedule on track,” the conference said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

