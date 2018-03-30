Head-on crash in central Las Vegas sends 4 to hospital

Four people were hospitalized Friday morning after a head-on crash in central Las Vegas.

Four people were hospitalized after a head-on crash at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Swenson Street, Friday morning, March 30, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The injuries are not life-threatening, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Timothy Hatchett.

Las Vegas police are investigating the crash that was reported at 5:03 a.m. They say the driver of a Honda Accord attempted to make a left turn onto Flamingo Road from Swenson Street when it hit another car. It’s unclear if the either driver was impaired, Hatchett said.

The crash blocked part of the intersection, but it has since reopened.

