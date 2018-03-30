Local Las Vegas

Head-on crash in central Las Vegas sends 4 to hospital

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2018 - 6:38 am
 
Updated March 30, 2018 - 8:19 am

Four people were hospitalized Friday morning after a head-on crash in central Las Vegas.

The injuries are not life-threatening, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Timothy Hatchett.

Las Vegas police are investigating the crash that was reported at 5:03 a.m. They say the driver of a Honda Accord attempted to make a left turn onto Flamingo Road from Swenson Street when it hit another car. It’s unclear if the either driver was impaired, Hatchett said.

The crash blocked part of the intersection, but it has since reopened.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like