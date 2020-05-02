Help sought finding UNLV student missing since Wednesday

Jasmin Bryant, 21, of Las Vegas was last seen leaving Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Wednesday, according to a missing-person flyer and interviews with her friends.

Jasmin Bryant (@frankthapoet/Twitter)

Jasmin Bryant (@frankthapoet/Twitter)

A UNLV student has been missing for four days, and the people closest to her are asking for help to find her.

Jasmin Bryant, 21, of Las Vegas was last seen leaving Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Wednesday, according to a missing-person flyer and interviews with her friends.

Before that, Bryant was living on campus because she was unhoused and needed a place to stay, her friends say.

She was isolated amid the coronavirus pandemic, adding to friends’ concerns about the missing journalism student.

“We’re trying to figure out more immediate information,” former UNLV classmate Marquis Ealy, 34, said over the phone Saturday.

Bryant is about 5 feet, 9 inches, with dark-brown eyes. She might be experiencing a mental health crisis, the flyer states.

Anybody with information about Bryant’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at at 702-828-2907 during weekdays and 702-828-3111 after hours.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.