89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Help sought in finding missing 89-year-old man

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2021 - 4:20 pm
 
Jorge Palme (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jorge Palme (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding an 89-year-old man missing since Sunday.

Jorge Palme was last seen around 5 p.m. near the 5400 block of West Harmon Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. He is 6 feet, 180 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Palme was last wearing tan pants and has surgical scars on his abdomen and left breast.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 702-828-3111 or its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Uber, Lyft shortages frustrating Las Vegas visitors
Uber, Lyft shortages frustrating Las Vegas visitors
2
Ann-Margret’s Elvis memories, ‘We just had a great time together’
Ann-Margret’s Elvis memories, ‘We just had a great time together’
3
Las Vegas Walmart fire forces shoppers, workers to evacuate
Las Vegas Walmart fire forces shoppers, workers to evacuate
4
Older gamblers starting to ‘trickle back’ to Las Vegas casinos
Older gamblers starting to ‘trickle back’ to Las Vegas casinos
5
$207K bingo jackpot hits in western Las Vegas Valley
$207K bingo jackpot hits in western Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Walmart Supercenter at 4505 W. Charleston Blvd. is seen in a screenshot. (Google)
Arson suspected in Walmart Supercenter fire
By / RJ

A fire Sunday evening in a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas that forced employees and customers to evacuate is believed to have been set by an arsonist, investigators say.

 
Desert Inn Road construction project gets underway
RJ

A groundbreaking ceremony on Monday marked the beginning of a construction project that will link two sections of Desert Inn Road in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.