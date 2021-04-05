Help sought in finding missing 89-year-old man

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 702-828-3111 or its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

Jorge Palme (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding an 89-year-old man missing since Sunday.

Jorge Palme was last seen around 5 p.m. near the 5400 block of West Harmon Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. He is 6 feet, 180 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Palme was last wearing tan pants and has surgical scars on his abdomen and left breast.

