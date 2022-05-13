Here’s how to view this weekend’s total lunar eclipse

The first total lunar eclipse of 2022 will turn May’s “Flower Moon” red this weekend.

In this Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 file photo, the Earth's shadow falls across the full moon seen above Brighton, southeast England. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

The moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow on Sunday, and the event will be visible in Africa, Europe, South America and North America.

In Las Vegas, the eclipse is scheduled to begin at 7:31 p.m., peak at 9:11 p.m. and end at 11:50 p.m., with the total lunar eclipse running from 8:29-9:53 p.m.

The total eclipse phase could be difficult to see in Las Vegas, due to a combination of the dimness and a low moon. For your best view, look south-southeast, close to the horizon.

The next total lunar eclipse will be in November, and then it will be a three-year wait until the next one in March 2025.

NASA will livestream Sunday’s event at moon.nasa.gov.