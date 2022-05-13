81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Here’s how to view this weekend’s total lunar eclipse

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2022 - 11:55 am
 
Updated May 13, 2022 - 12:27 pm
In this Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 file photo, the Earth's shadow falls across the full moon seen ab ...
In this Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 file photo, the Earth's shadow falls across the full moon seen above Brighton, southeast England. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

The first total lunar eclipse of 2022 will turn May’s “Flower Moon” red this weekend.

The moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow on Sunday, and the event will be visible in Africa, Europe, South America and North America.

In Las Vegas, the eclipse is scheduled to begin at 7:31 p.m., peak at 9:11 p.m. and end at 11:50 p.m., with the total lunar eclipse running from 8:29-9:53 p.m.

The total eclipse phase could be difficult to see in Las Vegas, due to a combination of the dimness and a low moon. For your best view, look south-southeast, close to the horizon.

The next total lunar eclipse will be in November, and then it will be a three-year wait until the next one in March 2025.

NASA will livestream Sunday’s event at moon.nasa.gov.

MOST READ
1
‘I think we should be concerned’: COVID cases on the rise again in Southern Nevada
‘I think we should be concerned’: COVID cases on the rise again in Southern Nevada
2
Raiders’ 2022 schedule announced
Raiders’ 2022 schedule announced
3
Judge: Prosecutors can access medical records in Henry Ruggs’ fatal DUI case
Judge: Prosecutors can access medical records in Henry Ruggs’ fatal DUI case
4
Busy Las Vegas Boulevard intersection set to close for 28 hours
Busy Las Vegas Boulevard intersection set to close for 28 hours
5
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas giving $5K bonuses to each employee
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas giving $5K bonuses to each employee
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST