69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

High speed factor in fatal crash on I-15 ramp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2022 - 10:14 am
 
A motorist driving at a high rate of speed was killed early Thursday on the Flamingo Road off-r ...
A motorist driving at a high rate of speed was killed early Thursday on the Flamingo Road off-ramp of Interstate 15. (RTC traffic camera)

A motorist driving at a high rate of speed was killed early Thursday on the Flamingo Road off-ramp of Interstate 15.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said at 5:37 a.m., a man was driving a red Toyota Corolla south on I-15 when they attempted to get off the interstate at the Flamingo westbound off-ramp.

“The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed as it negotiated the curve,” Wellman wrote in a text. “The driver and sole occupant, a male adult, failed to decrease his speeds causing the vehicle to veer off the road left and went head on with a pillar that is connected to a pedestrian bridge.”

The driver died at the scene. Wellman said investigators were trying to determine if impairment played a role.

The Flamingo westbound off-ramp remained closed as of 9:30 a.m. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada urged travelers in the area to consider an alternate route.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New arena, casino may be coming to Strip’s backyard
New arena, casino may be coming to Strip’s backyard
2
Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency
Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency
3
Las Vegas becoming ‘BTS City’ during 2 weeks of events
Las Vegas becoming ‘BTS City’ during 2 weeks of events
4
Hospitality workers file mass tort lawsuit against Station Casinos
Hospitality workers file mass tort lawsuit against Station Casinos
5
Body of missing 18-year-old woman found in Northern Nevada
Body of missing 18-year-old woman found in Northern Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Driver crashes sports car into wall
By / RJ

A motorist driving a sports car at a high rate of speed took out a wall and trees in a crash in southern Las Vegas early Thursday.