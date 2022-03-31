High speed factor in fatal crash on I-15 ramp

A motorist driving at a high rate of speed was killed early Thursday on the Flamingo Road off-ramp of Interstate 15.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said at 5:37 a.m., a man was driving a red Toyota Corolla south on I-15 when they attempted to get off the interstate at the Flamingo westbound off-ramp.

“The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed as it negotiated the curve,” Wellman wrote in a text. “The driver and sole occupant, a male adult, failed to decrease his speeds causing the vehicle to veer off the road left and went head on with a pillar that is connected to a pedestrian bridge.”

The driver died at the scene. Wellman said investigators were trying to determine if impairment played a role.

The Flamingo westbound off-ramp remained closed as of 9:30 a.m. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada urged travelers in the area to consider an alternate route.

