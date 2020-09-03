Homicide investigated after 2 found dead in central Las Vegas house fire

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspected murder suicide Wednesday night in central Las Vegas after a garage fire alerted first responders.

Two people were found dead Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in a house fire on the 1700 block of Yellow Rose Street. (Tim Szymanski / Twitter)

Las Vegas Fire Department was called at 8:52 p.m. to the 1700 block of Yellow Rose Street, near Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive, after a pickup in the garage caught fire. Neighbors told firefighters that they believed the residents were still inside, according to a statement from the fire department.

While checking the house, investigators found a man and a woman in their mid-50s in a bedroom, and both had been shot, according to Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer. Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives were called to the scene, Spencer added.

As of midnight, police still had not been able to get inside the house to continue their investigation due to a pending search warrant.

Spencer said police believe the couple were the only occupants of the house. Police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

“The fire is the weird part of the investigation,” Spencer said. “What started the fire? Why is there a fire? That’s what we’re trying to determine.”

The identity of the victims will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Arson Investigators, Metro homicide detectives and the Clark County Coroner’s Office are investigating the fire.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.