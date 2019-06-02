House fire in northeast Las Vegas displaces five people

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire Saturday near Alto Avenue and Mt Hood Street, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A house fire Saturday in the northeast Las Vegas Valley displaced five people, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters were called about 11:30 a.m. after reports of a fire at a home on the 2700 block of Desert Stream Court, near Alto Avenue and Mt Hood Street, the fire department said. When crews arrived to the “high”-level fire, smoke and flames were coming from a two-story home.

There were multiple areas of fire, and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze inside the home, the department said.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, and five people were displaced because of the fire. The department has not estimated the cost of damage.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday.

