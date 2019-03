The view looking southbound at Interstate 15 traffic heading northbound and being diverted at Spring Mountain Road after a fatal crash Thursday, March 28, 2019. (RTC Camera)

The northbound I-15 is blocked near the Spring Mountain Road exit early Thursday. March 28, 2019, after a fatal crash. (RTC Camera)

All northbound lanes are open on Interstate 15 after a fatal crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened about 1:15 a.m. on I-15 northbound, approaching Spring Mountain Road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol traffic website.

Northbound lanes had been closed until around 4:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.