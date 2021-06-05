96°F
I-15 traffic, stopped for hours, reopens near Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2021 - 5:51 pm
 
Updated June 4, 2021 - 9:31 pm
(RTC fast cameras)

Traffic on Interstate 15 reopened late Friday after it had been stopped in the central Las Vegas corridor for more than three hours because of police activity.

The Regional Transportation Commission said police were investigating a call at Tropicana Avenue around 5:30 p.m. As a result, traffic was shut down in “both directions,” according to an RTC email alert, until the freeway was reopened at just before 9 p.m.

Traffic was diverted from the interstate during the closure at Sahara Avenue and Russell Road. Traffic backups were reported for miles in both directions on the freeway.

The RTC announced the interstate was reopened just prior to 9 p.m.

Motorists were still being advised to expect delays and avoid the area.

