Influenza kills 55 people in Clark County in early January

The Type A strain of influenza is the most prevalent circulating in the valley.

Influenza has killed 55 people in Clark County during the first month of the year.

In addition, more than 800 people were hospitalized for the flu during the month, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

“Unfortunately, flu deaths occur each season, and the Southern Nevada Health District is reporting that more Clark County residents have died from flu-related deaths than the same time last season,” spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore stated in an email. “While respiratory illness activity in Nevada is moderate at this time, the Southern Nevada Health District is continuing to remind people that flu and other respiratory viruses are circulating in our community.”

It is not too late to get a flu vaccine, and people who are experiencing symptoms should stay home and away from others if they do get sick, Sizemore advised, adding that the flu vaccine is the best protection against the flu and is recommended each year for everyone 6 months and older. Getting a flu vaccine is especially important for people who are older or who have medical conditions that put them at higher risk for developing serious complications if they become ill.

By age group, 45 deaths were those 65 years of age or older, five were aged 50-64 and five were 24 to 49 years of age.

Type A strain was by far the most prevalent strain circulating in Southern Nevada, according to the health district.

