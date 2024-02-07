49°F
Local Las Vegas

Influenza kills 55 people in Clark County in early January

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2024 - 3:11 pm
 
Updated February 8, 2024 - 2:04 pm
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in ...
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Influenza has killed 55 people in Clark County during the first month of the year.

In addition, more than 800 people were hospitalized for the flu during the month, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

“Unfortunately, flu deaths occur each season, and the Southern Nevada Health District is reporting that more Clark County residents have died from flu-related deaths than the same time last season,” spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore stated in an email. “While respiratory illness activity in Nevada is moderate at this time, the Southern Nevada Health District is continuing to remind people that flu and other respiratory viruses are circulating in our community.”

It is not too late to get a flu vaccine, and people who are experiencing symptoms should stay home and away from others if they do get sick, Sizemore advised, adding that the flu vaccine is the best protection against the flu and is recommended each year for everyone 6 months and older. Getting a flu vaccine is especially important for people who are older or who have medical conditions that put them at higher risk for developing serious complications if they become ill.

By age group, 45 deaths were those 65 years of age or older, five were aged 50-64 and five were 24 to 49 years of age.

Type A strain was by far the most prevalent strain circulating in Southern Nevada, according to the health district.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

A previous version of this story had an incorrect number of deaths and hospitalizations.

THE LATEST
People ride a zip line above a sign for the Super Bowl ahead of the Super Bowl 58 NFL football ...
Stars and athletes plan to flock Las Vegas for Super Bowl events
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer

Las Vegas will be flooded with so many pre- Super Bowl events that Shaquille O'Neal lowered the prices to his popular carnival-themed " Shaq's Fun House. "

A packed house watches the screens at the Sports Book at Westgate in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 1 ...
Nearly 68M US adults plan to bet on Super Bowl in Las Vegas
By Wayne Parry Associated Press

Nearly 68 million American adults — about 1 in 4 — plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl, setting a record by a wide margin, according to the gambling industry's national trade association.

