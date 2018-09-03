Kids take aim at Labor Day festival in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Bass Pro Shops, a Las Vegas sporting goods store, held its annual Labor Day Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
Among the free activities were: an archery range challenge, a bait toss challenge, a duck pond game, face painting and food.
Bass Pro Shops, a Las Vegas sporting goods store, held its annual Labor Day Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
Bass Pro Shops, a Las Vegas sporting goods store, held its annual Labor Day Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
Among the free activities were: an archery range challenge, a bait toss challenge, a duck pond game, face painting and food.