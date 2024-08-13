95°F
Lake Mead paddleboarder missing as search continues

Gregory Bell (Family photo via Lake Mead National Recreation Area)
August 12, 2024 - 8:05 pm
August 12, 2024 - 8:05 pm
 

Authorities are searching for a man last seen paddleboarding at Lake Mead on Saturday evening.

Gregory Bell, 58, was paddleboarding without a life jacket with a group near Boulder Islands around 8:30 p.m. when strong winds made several members fall into the lake, according to the National Park Service.

Five group members were found, but Bell remains missing, the Park Service said Monday evening on social media.

Bell, a 5-foot-8 Black man who is bald and weighs around 200 pounds, was last seen wearing a black-and-white baseball hat, black floral board shorts and a black tank top. His paddleboard was blue and orange.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife, the Metropolitan Police Department’s search and rescue team and Southern Nevada Off Road Recovery were supporting the National Park Service’s search efforts across land, water and air.

Anyone with any information about Bell’s disappearance should contact Lake Mead dispatch at 702-293-8998.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @breenreports on X.

