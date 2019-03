Traffic is down to one lane after a crash Thursday, March 28, 2019, on U.S. Highway 95 near the 215 northern Beltway. (RTC camera)

Traffic cameras show all lanes have reopened on northbound U.S. Highway 95 following a crash Thursday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

About 5:20 a.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to an injury-related crash on U.S. 95 approaching Ann Road, near the northern 215 Beltway, according to the Highway Patrol’s traffic website.