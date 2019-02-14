Las Vegas DMV customers need to get in line as new system is tested

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco3

Las Vegas Valley residents still need to get in line if they plan on visiting an area Department of Motor Vehicles office.

Las Vegas DMV offices have been without an appointment system since Jan. 1 as a new lobby management system is implemented.

The new system, developed by Swedish company Qmatic, offers better capabilities and options over the previous system developed by QLess, according to Kevin Malone, DMV spokesperson.

As a pilot of the new system is tested out in the Reno DMV office, Las Vegas area offices will continue without an appointment system.

“The pilot project of our new lobby management system in Reno is going very well,” Malone said. “We began accepting appointments from the public for the Reno office on Jan. 31 and we’ve had no major issues.”

Despite the initial success of the pilot program, the DMV doesn’t have a definitive date for its Las Vegas debut, Malone said.

“We want to ensure the system is stable and tailored to our needs before we deploy it in Las Vegas,” he said.

While the new system is being tested Las Vegas motorists are urged to check the DMV website ahead of an in-person visit.

There are over two dozen online transactions available on the website and 27 DMV kiosks valley wide, that offer registration renewals and driver history reports.

