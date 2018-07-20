Las Vegas family burned out of home for second time this year

The seven people displaced Friday after a house fire in the central Las Vegas Valley also lost their previous home to a fire on New Year’s Day, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a house fire about 5:30 a.m., July 20, 2018, at 4911 Carmen Blvd. Seven people were displaced. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas family who lost their home to a fire on New Year’s Day was burned out of another house Friday morning.

The family’s second house fire in just over seven months was reported about 5:30 a.m. at 4911 Carmen Blvd., near Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a room in the back of the one-story house. The fire was under control within about 15 minutes of crews arriving at the scene, officials said.

No one was injured, but seven people were displaced, officials said.

The cause of Friday’s fire is undetermined, although investigators believe that the blaze started outside and spread into the house. The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damages.

On Jan. 1, according to Szymanski, the same family was displaced after a house fire on the 5800 block of Vegas Drive, near Jones Boulevard, on Jan. 1. Fire Department dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting that people were trapped inside the home, according to the department.

The fire, which started in a bedroom in the back of the house, gutted the bedroom and caused heavy heat and smoke damage to the rest of the home, Szymanski said at the time.

The American Red Cross, who assisted the family members in January, was again helping them find shelter on Friday.

