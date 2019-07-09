Las Vegas history on display at couple’s 75th wedding anniversary

Gail and Donna Andress, who dated while students at Las Vegas High School, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Tuesday by renewing their vows.

Donna and Gail Andress, who celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Tuesday, dated while attending Las Vegas High School in the 1940s. The building now houses Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The wedding was rushed, but the marriage lasted anyway.

Donna and Gail Andress, both 93, dated throughout their time at Las Vegas High School, where Donna graduated in 1943.

But when American forces invaded Normandy Beach on June 6, 1944, all signs pointed to Gail Andress being shipped off to Europe. He had been drafted into the Navy before his graduation that year.

Donna rushed to Washington state to marry Gail, thinking she might never see him again.

But, in a twist of fate for the newlyweds, Gail Andress was not shipped to Europe, and instead was stationed on the California coastline until the war ended.

After the war the couple moved back to Las Vegas and became active members in their community, including serving on the board for the Preservation Association of Clark County, according to board member Joel Thomson.

In honor of the couple’s 75th anniversary Tuesday, the association held a second wedding for the couple, complete with original clothing and wedding photos to commemorate a piece of Las Vegas history, the Andresses’ marriage.

“It’s amazing how lucky we’ve been to be together,” Donna Andress said Tuesday, just before the couple renewed their vows.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.