Las Vegas lights up for the holidays — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2017 - 11:16 pm
 

Vehicles traveled through the 17th annual Glittering Lights show at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Monday.

The attraction features more than 3 million LED lights spread across more than 500 displays.

