Las Vegas man, 87, in critical condition after collision

Carmelo Gattuso exited a driveway about 5:05 p.m. on Jones Boulevard, putting his Ford Crown Victoria in the path of a northbound Volkswagen Beetle, police said.

A two-car crash Thursday evening in northwest Las Vegas left an 87-year-old man hospitalized in critical condition.

Carmelo Gattuso exited a private driveway about 5:05 p.m. on Jones Boulevard north of Craig Road, putting his Ford Crown Victoria in the path of a northbound Volkswagen Beetle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Gattuso, a Las Vegas resident, was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that medical staff characterized as life-threatening, police said.

The Volkswagen driver, a 53-year-old woman, stayed at the site of the crash and was not suspected of DUI.

The crash remained under investigation Friday, according to Metro.

