Las Vegas man killed in crash in central valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Russell Road was closed for several hours after a single-vehicle crash at the intersection with Lindell Road was reported at 3:38 p.m., according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe a 37-year-old man driving a 2004 GMC Yukon was not wearing a seat belt when he struck a light pole.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, marking the 85th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

