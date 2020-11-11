44°F
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas man killed in crash in central valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2020 - 4:43 pm
 
Updated November 10, 2020 - 8:07 pm

A Las Vegas man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Russell Road was closed for several hours after a single-vehicle crash at the intersection with Lindell Road was reported at 3:38 p.m., according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe a 37-year-old man driving a 2004 GMC Yukon was not wearing a seat belt when he struck a light pole.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, marking the 85th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

