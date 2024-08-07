Las Vegas park closing for a year in $10.8M renovation

A 66-year-old Las Vegas park in the central valley is closing for about a year as it undergoes a renovation costing the city $10.8 million.

Cragin-Hinson Park is near West Charleston and South Valley View boulevards in central Las Vegas. (Google photos)

A 66-year-old Las Vegas park in the central valley is closing for about a year as it undergoes an $10.8 million city renovation project.

When it reopens, Cragin Park will have refurbished soccer and baseball fields, amphitheater seating and new lighting, according to the city.

The city said that the park near Charleston and Valley View boulevards is closing Wednesday and reopening next summer.

“For safety, the park will be fenced at the start of renovation,” the city said.

CG&B Enterprise was contracted to beautify the park, according to the city.

Motorists should expect lane restrictions on Hinson Street.

The park, originally built in 1958, is named after former Mayor Ernie W. Cragin, who served the city beginning in 1931.

